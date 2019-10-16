OSU Football’s Friday night game moved to Big Ten Network

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 5: Fireworks go off as the Ohio State Buckeyes take the field for a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State’s Friday night game against Northwestern will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Ohio State confirmed the change in network Wednesday afternoon. The game was originally slated to be aired on FS1.

In Major League Baseball, the ALCS series between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros scheduled for Thursday has been delayed until Friday due to heavy rain. That game will air on FS1 instead of the Ohio State football game.

The Big Ten Network is a joint venture between Fox Sports and the Big Ten.

The game will kick off at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

