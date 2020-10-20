OSU encourages fans, students to celebrate safely as Buckeyes season begins

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University officials are urging Buckeye fans not to host or attend large parties or gatherings when the new football season begins on Saturday.

“It’s going to be exciting and as long as we’re all safe and healthy, we’ll get to cheer on the Buckeyes through a successful season,” said Ben Johnson, a university spokesperson.

Ohio State has adopted the motto “Every game is a home game” in an effort to encourage fans to watch the Buckeye season from home.

Johnson said he is hopeful students will avoid large watch parties and gatherings, as university officials remain committed to keeping a close eye on the campus area this weekend.

“We’ll have parking employees in the parking lots to remind people that there’s no tailgating this year,” he explained. “Tailgating’s not allowed. We’ll also have university police out and about reminding people not to gather, reminding them that there’s no tailgating — things like that, and then off-campus, we’ll have our usual set up. It involves student life employees and our partnership with Columbus Police, and they are there to remind people to be safe and healthy.”

Johnson said if students are found to be hosting or attending a large gathering, they may be referred to student conduct for discipline. Consequences, which may include an interim suspension, could vary.

“It’s really treated on a case-by-case basis,” Johnson said. “The important thing for students to remember is the easy way not to bother with that, is to remember the safe healthy guidelines. Wear a mask. Stay six feet apart. Don’t gather in groups of more than 10.”

The Buckeyes kick off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers Saturday at noon.