OSU club football playing for a national championship

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Much of Buckeye nation knows about the Ohio State football team playing for a Big Ten championship on Saturday. But did you know about the other Buckeye football team playing for a championship?

The Ohio State club football team is doing just that. In fact, it’s a national championship.

Just like the varsity team, the club football team is undefeated (8-0) and ranked number one in the nation.

“You got a gray helmet on. You have a scarlet stripe going down the middle. You have Buckeyes on your jersey. The only thing that’s different is we don’t have 100,000 people cheering you on but you don’t need that,” said sophomore quarterback Kellyn Gerenstein. “That’s just part of the game. That’s extra. What we love is on the field.”

“We’ve practiced in the snow already this year. And for the guys, they’re not on scholarship. They’re doing this for pure love of the game and to be out here in that kind of weather, competing for championships is really special,” said head coach James Grega Jr.

The team was founded 10 years ago and has had its share of success. But nothing like this.

“Just been having a year. All the guys are coming together,” said junior nose guard Chase Gasser. “A bunch of guys that come from all sorts of different areas, different backgrounds, and just become one when we play together. It’s been something. I’ll tell you what.”

The Buckeyes will face Oakland University from that state up north for the NFCA national championship. The game will be held at West Liberty University in Wheeling, WV. Kickoff is at 1:00.