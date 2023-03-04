COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four central Ohio boys basketball teams kept their season alive Saturday by winning a district championship at Ohio Dominican.

In the first game of the day, Olentangy Orange led Hayes by four at halftime but used exceptional ball movement and high-powered transition offense to beat the Pacers 54-39 for the Pioneers first district title in school history.

“Man it’s unreal we’ve never done this before and we worked all year for this and we got upset last year so this just means a lot to us,” said Orange senior Jordan Edwards who had a team-high 14 points.

Orange beats Hayes 54-39 for their first district championship in school history. @OrangePioneers pic.twitter.com/G0J8LDb2X2 — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) March 4, 2023

In the second game, Newark trailed by seven with 1:20 left in the third quarter. But they Wildcats went on a 19-2 run over the next seven minutes led by senior Grant Burkholder who dropped a game-high 24 points.

“No matter what talent we got we’re always going to find a way to win,” Burkholder said. “It doesn’t matter if we got five [Division 1] guys or no college basketball players at all we’re always going to find a way to win.”

FINAL: Newark 57 Liberty 48. Wildcats will face Orange in the regional semifinals next Wednesday in Athens. pic.twitter.com/FpmkItJyij — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) March 4, 2023

Defending DI state champion Pickerington Central was tied with Bradley 31-31 heading into the fourth quarter. But the Tigers talent, size and postseason experience stood out in the final eight minutes in their 55-43 win.

“Well we lost to them my sophomore year so this is kind of a get back game,” senior Gavin Headings said. We didn’t take them lightly. We had a great week of practice. We just just matched their physicality and exceeded it.”

FINAL: Pick Central 55 Bradley 43. Division 1 still runs through the Tigers @PCTigersHoops pic.twitter.com/qA3CJbImIF — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) March 4, 2023

Up next are regional semifinals right back at Ohio Dominican University. Newark and Orange face off Wednesday while Pickerington Central plays the winner of Jerome and Westerville South.