COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Olentangy Liberty became the first hockey team in central Ohio to win a state championship after beating University School 6-2 at Nationwide Arena on Sunday.

The Patriots were led by a four-goal performance from Charlie Hughes and goalkeeper Robbie Cook who had 18 saves on 20 shots.

The Patriots led 1-0 going into the second period and exploded for three goals during the next 20 minutes to take a 4-2 lead into the final period. Hughes extended the Patriots lead to 5-2 on his fourth a goal with 5:35 left in the game to seal the historic win.

