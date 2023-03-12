COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Olentangy Liberty became the first hockey team in central Ohio to win a state championship after beating University School 6-2 at Nationwide Arena on Sunday.
The Patriots were led by a four-goal performance from Charlie Hughes and goalkeeper Robbie Cook who had 18 saves on 20 shots.
The Patriots led 1-0 going into the second period and exploded for three goals during the next 20 minutes to take a 4-2 lead into the final period. Hughes extended the Patriots lead to 5-2 on his fourth a goal with 5:35 left in the game to seal the historic win.