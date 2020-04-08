OHSAA provides update on spring sports, fall eligibility

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association provided an update to school administrators regarding spring sports and fall eligibility.

The OHSAA announced spring will be cancelled if schools are cancelled for the remainder of the school year.

More spring sport information includes:

The mandatory no-contact period remains in place until at least May 1. No practices or group workouts may occur through this date.

No-contact does not mean ‘electronic’ communication is not permitted. In fact, we encourage coaches to maintain correspondence, provide workouts, etc. to INDIVIDUALS.

The dates below for a spring season/tournaments are tentative. We are continuing with the Governor’s optimistic direction that schools will re-open on May 4. We will adjust accordingly. However optimistic this may be, we must PLAN for the return even if that ends up changing.

With a current return on May 4, the following schedule has been adopted for spring sports. Specific information relative to Sectional and District Tournaments, playing dates, seeding procedures, game sites, will all be provided in communications from the respective six District Athletic Boards.

If for any reason specific sites are shut down due to governor’s orders, ALL sites will be shut down and a tournament will not be held.

The OHSAA also clarified fall eligibilty questions and concerns its received during the past few weeks. They stated GPA requirement is not an OHSAA mandate. While law mandates you have one, it is not used for eligibility or ineligibility in our office and added that violating a school’s GPA requirement does not result in forfeiture of a contest. Therefore, if a school utilizing Pass/Fail options for students, parents and students do not need not worry about how that affects fall 2020 eligibility.

The NFHS continues conversation with the NCAA relative to student-athlete fall semester eligibility. The NFHS expects decisions from the NCAA very soon relative to Div. I and Div. II to follow soon after as it relates to Pass/Fail grades and GPA requirements at the NCAA level.

Since the NCAA and NFHS share the same office building in Indianapolis, the dialogue in communication continues efficiently. Much of their info can be found at: ncaa.org/COVID-19.