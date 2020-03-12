1  of  2
Coronavirus in Ohio: Governor orders schools to take extended spring breaks starting Monday Gove. DeWine orders no mass gatherings in Ohio over 100 people
OHSAA postpones winter tournaments

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Minutes before the first girls’ basketball state semifinal was set to begin, the OHSAA announced all winter sports tournaments will be postponed immediately due to the coronavirus. The tournaments effected include basketball, wrestling and hockey.

“The call was easy because it was the right thing to do,” OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said. “It was difficult beyond belief because of the time, the emotions, the lifelong memories that these kids and communities have invested in this.”

Snodgrass added spring sports could also be postponed. Hours after Snodgrass made the announcement at St. John Arena, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced all schools K-12 will go on an extended three-week spring break starting Tuesday, March 17th.

There’s no timetable for when or if the winter tournaments will take place.

