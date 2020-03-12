OHSAA postpones winter tournaments

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Minutes before the first girls’ basketball state semifinal was set to begin, the OHSAA announced all winter sports tournaments will be postponed immediately due to the coronavirus. The tournaments effected include basketball, wrestling and hockey.

“The call was easy because it was the right thing to do,” OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said. “It was difficult beyond belief because of the time, the emotions, the lifelong memories that these kids and communities have invested in this.”

#OHSAA Postpones All Remaining Winter Tournaments, including boys basketball regional and state tournaments, along with ice hockey, wrestling and girls basketball state tournamentshttps://t.co/E408LM6YHR pic.twitter.com/6kDUJbqoOK — Ohio High School Athletic Association (@OHSAASports) March 12, 2020

Snodgrass added spring sports could also be postponed. Hours after Snodgrass made the announcement at St. John Arena, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced all schools K-12 will go on an extended three-week spring break starting Tuesday, March 17th.

There’s no timetable for when or if the winter tournaments will take place.