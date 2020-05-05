Football unlikely to move to Spring, says OHSAA Commissioner

Sports

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — OHSAA Commissioner Jerry Snodgrass says his staff has never worked as hard as they are right now, attempting to piece together plans for next school year.

Those plans include student safety measures, physical exams, enhanced sanitation of competition areas and academic eligibility.

The biggest question remains — will there be high school sports in the fall?

For several weeks, rumors have circulated across Ohio about the idea of delaying high school football until the spring. Snodgrass says moving football does not sound feasible to him or his staff.

“There was some stuff put out about that, not by us, about moving seasons,” Snodgrass said. “Instantly I received calls from executive directors or commissioners from other states, ‘What are you guys doing?’ That would be very challenging, especially in the short term. There was nothing off the table except for that one. It is probably right on the edge getting ready to fall.”

Among the many problems with pushing football back, Snodgrass says, are conflicts with spring sports for football athletes and the availability of officials, especially those who officiate other sports during the school year.

School athletic facilities remain closed across the state, meaning students cannot train for the upcoming fall seasons as they normally would. The OHSAA says it is trying to keep kids engaged with athletics, and they’ve now turned to social media to connect with young athletes across the state. Tuesday, the OHSAA announced the #HowICompete campaign through its Twitter and Instagram accounts. They’re asking students to post videos and photos of their at-home training methods.

“We teach kids to be more successful by competing. That’s what we’ve lost during this time, and there’s really no other way to do it.” Snodgrass said.  “We’re trying to keep them engaged from the competition side of things and I think that’s something that kids embrace. It’s already taken off across the state.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

