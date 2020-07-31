OHSAA fall sports seasons will go forward as planned

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Friday that fall sports seasons, including football, will go forward as planned.

Official practices are permitted to begin Saturday, August 1.

Last week the OHSAA updated its guidance for schools for the upcoming fall sports season.

Earlier this week, the Hilliard City School District announced it is suspending all athletic, band and extracurricular activities. Meanwhile, Reynoldsburg High School announced it was halting football activities after several athletes tested positive for the coronavirus.

