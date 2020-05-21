Breaking News
2020 Ohio State Fair canceled

OHSAA Commissioner “optimistic” about having a football season in Ohio

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
ohsaa-football_361714

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — OHSAA Commissioner Jerry Snodgrass says he’s an optimist by nature, and if the next few weeks go well, he’s confident high school football in Ohio can happen this fall.

“I do believe we will go forward in a normal routine with football with some safeguards, with attendance,” Snodgrass said. “That’s the eternal optimist in me. But I have to stress we’ll be prepared if we can’t.”

That likelihood of sports returning improved Thursday after Governor Dewine’s announcement that high school athletes can resume in-person training and conditioning for all sports beginning Tuesday, May 26th.

Snodgrass says the OHSAA does not make decisions related to individual schools and their facility access, so it will be up to local school districts to determine how they allow athletes to return while following health and sanitation measures.

It’s a first step toward resuming sports schedules in the fall, but there are many more hurdles ahead for the OHSAA and its member schools.

Sanitation and virus transmission remain one of Snodgrass’ biggest concerns about contact sports like football.

“The number one thing that has to be controlled are respiratory droplets. I have no shortage of suggestions on a daily basis,” Snodgrass said. “Many people have reached out saying they’ve got a great idea.”

He says many parties have suggested wearing a full plastic shield to cover openings in football helmets, but Snodgrass there’s no testing yet to prove that would be an effective deterrent for stopping the spread of droplets. Snodgrass addressed many questions related to football during an appearance Thursday on the Greater Columbus Sports Commission’s Virtual Sports Report.

Also of major concern is whether fans would be permitted inside stadiums, at either full or limited capacity. Snodgrass says 82 percent of the OHSAA’s revenue comes from ticket sales, and football stands as the biggest revenue driver for the organization. The OHSAA makes no money on regular season games because individual schools keep the revenue.

“Without that revenue, if there are no fans in the stands . . . it’s a huge revenue loss and a huge concern for schools themselves,” Snodgrass said.

On Wednesday, the OHSAA announced it will vastly expand its football playoff system beginning in 2021, with nearly half the football-playing schools in Ohio getting the chance to play in the postseason. It will add a week to postseason and allow the OHSAA to create more income from ticket sales. The organization lost several million dollars with the cancellations of winter and spring sports tournaments. Snodgrass says this decision was not based on revenue, but rather opportunity for high school athletes.

“Some sports say we shouldn’t let everybody in and the other tournaments say to be able to let everybody in,” he said. “I’m sure I speak for the board on this, but our decision is rooted in giving more opportunities to kids at the number schools.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Football Friday Nite Videos

Local players sign National Letters of Intent

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local players sign National Letters of Intent"

Pickerington Central tops Elder, wins second state title

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pickerington Central tops Elder, wins second state title"

Licking Valley state championship preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Licking Valley state championship preview"

Pickerington Central state title preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pickerington Central state title preview"

Pickerington Central state championship preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pickerington Central state championship preview"

Football Friday Nite: Final Four edition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football Friday Nite: Final Four edition"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE: East Knox vs. Springfield

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE: East Knox vs. Springfield"

Central Ohio shoppers say Black Friday is part of their Thanksgiving tradition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central Ohio shoppers say Black Friday is part of their Thanksgiving tradition"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Bishop Hartley vs Jonathan Alder

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Bishop Hartley vs Jonathan Alder"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Groveport vs Pickerington Central

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Groveport vs Pickerington Central"

Groveport-Pick Central compete for region title

Thumbnail for the video titled "Groveport-Pick Central compete for region title"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE: PLAYOFFS WEEK 2 Pt. 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE: PLAYOFFS WEEK 2 Pt. 2"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2 Pt. 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2 Pt. 1"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Jackson at Jonathan Alder

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Jackson at Jonathan Alder"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Trimble at Springfield Local

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Trimble at Springfield Local"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFF WEEK 2: William Henry Harrison at St. Francis DeSales

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFF WEEK 2: William Henry Harrison at St. Francis DeSales"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Dublin Jerome at Springfield

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Dublin Jerome at Springfield"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Covington at Southeastern

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Covington at Southeastern"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Walnut Ridge at La Salle

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Walnut Ridge at La Salle"

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools