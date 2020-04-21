OHSAA cancels spring sports, turns focus on uncertain fall

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Monday night across the state of Ohio high school stadium lights were turned on, yet the fields remained empty. It was a quiet tribute to spring sports athletes in the state who will not to get to play in 2020. For seniors in those sports, their careers are now likely over.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday spring sports are officially canceled for the school year, and now the organization faces several uncertainties as it makes a plan for fall sports.

“I can’t even describe that emotion … it’s been that tough, but now we have get forward thinking and we have been,” SAID OHSAA Commissioner Jerry Snodgrass. “About three weeks ago, we started looking at all fall sports opportunities, what might happen, what if we’re delayed, so what do those schedules possibly look like.”

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, the circumstances for sports administration continue to evolve. Without many opportunities for kids to train during the spring, and possibly into the summer, Snodgrass says athletes in fall sports may need a longer acclimation period before competitions.

“We have to be concerned about the health and safety of our kids as they’re prepared to go into the fall, so we’re really looking at those options utilizing our sport medicine advisory group that is very good,” Snodgrass said. “We’re looking at everything from their training to how they’re going to get physicals.”

He adds they’ve discussed trying to disinfect playing surfaces and facilities before students return.

The OHSAA will continue to operate, but these are tough days for the organization. Without the winter and spring sports championships, the OHSAA has lost out on several million dollars in revenue. The winter sports championships alone cost the OHSAA $1.5 million in revenue.

“We are a nonprofit business that relies on ticket sales for 80 percent of our revenue,” Snodgrass said. “Without those ticket sales, businesses have to make decisions and we’re in the process right now of a whale of a lot of cuts.”

The OHSAA has also cut its scholarship program for this year due to lack of funding.