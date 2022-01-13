COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In a historic move Thursday, the Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors voted unanimously to add girls wrestling and boys volleyball as emerging sports beginning the 2022-2023 school year.

In addition, the board voted to move girls and boys lacrosse out of the emerging sports category and into the list of OHSAA recognized sports, and also committed to discuss partnering with a group to provide a tournament in esports.

The Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association has been conducting a girls wrestling tournament since 2020. The Ohio High School Boys Volleyball Association has been conducting its tournament since 1988.

“The OHSAA has been talking with the boys volleyball and girls wrestling leaders for several years and we are now in the position to bring these two sports into the OHSAA,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute. “This move will help those sports continue to grow and allow those student-athletes to compete for an OHSAA state championship. It gives more kids opportunities and that is the mission of the OHSAA.”

As emerging sports, girls wrestling and boys volleyball will be administered like the OHSAA’s current 26 recognized sports, but will have additional requirements that could lead to full sanctioning in the future.

With the addition of girls wrestling and boys volleyball, the number of OHSAA sports grows to 28, with 14 for girls and 14 for boys.