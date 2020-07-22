Ohio’s No. 1 ranked 2021 recruit Malaki Branham commits to Ohio State men’s basketball

COLUMBUS, OH – JANUARY 23: Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts in the first half of the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Value City Arena on January 23, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Minnesota defeated Ohio State 62-59 (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Malaki Branham, the No. 1 ranked recruit in Ohio for the class of 2021 according to 24/7 sports, announced Wednesday he’s committing to Ohio State.

The rising senior at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron is ranked No. 1 in the state by 24/7 sports and the 27th-best player in the country for the class of 2021.

During the 2019-20 season, Branham averaged 20.6 per game game, 5.9 rebounds per game and was a Gatorade Player of the Year candidate.

Branham hails from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, the alma mater of NBA superstar LeBron James.

