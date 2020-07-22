Ohio’s No. 1 ranked 2021 recruit Malaki Branham commits to Ohio State men’s basketball

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Malaki Branham, the No. 1 ranked recruit in Ohio for the class of 2021 according to 24/7 sports, announced Wednesday he’s committing to Ohio State.
The rising senior at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron is ranked No. 1 in the state by 24/7 sports and the 27th-best player in the country for the class of 2021.
During the 2019-20 season, Branham averaged 20.6 per game game, 5.9 rebounds per game and was a Gatorade Player of the Year candidate.
Branham hails from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, the alma mater of NBA superstar LeBron James.