Ohio University releases 2020 football schedule

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio University football team released its revised 2020 regular season schedule Wednesday in conjunction with the Mid-American Conference office.

The Bobcats’ six-game slate features three home games at Peden Stadium, including two Saturday dates.

Game times and television information will be released at a later time.

No general public attendance or tailgating will be allowed at games.

Ohio Football Schedule

Ohio at Central Michigan Wednesday, Nov. 4

Akron at Ohio Tuesday, Nov. 10

Ohio at Miami Tuesday, Nov. 17

Bowling Green at Ohio Saturday, Nov. 28

Buffalo at Ohio Saturday, Dec. 5

Ohio at Kent State Saturday, Dec. 17

The participation of Marching Band, Dance, Cheer and Spirit Squads at football games will be guided by Conference protocols at institutional discretion consistent with public health guidance.

The 24th MAC Football Championship game will take place on Friday, Dec. 18, at a time to be announced.