ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the best college quarterbacks in the country plays in Ohio. And he’s not a Buckeye.

Last year, Ohio University’s Kurtis Rourke won the Mid-American Conference Player of the Year, but a knee injury abruptly ended his season

On Thursday, Rourke and the Bobcats took part in MAC Media Day in Detroit and conveyed the same message: settle unfinished business.

It’s been a 8 months since Rourke suffered a torn ACL against Ball State. the time line for recovery is nine-to-12 months.

“It’s going really well,” Rourke said. “Definitely on schedule and just trying to listen to my trainers, the great staff that we have at OU as well as the coaches and just taking it day by day.”

Conference coaches ranked Ohio as the team to beat in the MAC East with the Bobcats receiving nine of the 12 first-place votes.

“The expectations for the team are huge and something that we’re aware of,” Rourke said.

The Ontario, Canada native, nicknamed the ‘Maple Missile,’ became the first Ohio quarterback to win MAC Player of the Year since 1996. He finished top 10 in the country in completion percentage, passing efficiency, pass yards per game and total offense.

“Being able to go through that journey and that season, it was really awesome to create that bond with [my teammates] as well as rack up some great stats and have a good team record,” he said. “We’re just ready to build off of that this year.”

Rourke watched from the sidelines as the Bobcats came up short of winning their first MAC title since 1968, losing 17-7 in the conference championship game.

“It’s something that gave me a lot of motivation and I know the rest of the team motivation cause we got there and we felt like we were the right team to be there,” Rourke said. “It’s the motivation that we’ve carried into this offseason . . . because we feel like there’s some unfinished business.”

There’s also the business of proving he deserves to be drafted in the NFL — something no Bobcat quarterback has done before.

“It would be a dream come true,” Rourke said. “It’s something that I’ve really been working for my whole life being able to play in the NFL and that’s why I wanted to play college football in [United] States.”