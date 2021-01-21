Ohio University baseball head coach Rob Smith retires

ATHENS, Ohio – Ohio baseball head coach Rob Smith retired Thursday after eight years leading the Bobcats.

“It’s been an incredible time here at Ohio,” Smith said. “I have appreciated my time with the players and coaches that have been a part of this program. It’s something I will keep with me forever.”

Smith finishes his career at Ohio with two Mid-American Conference Tournament titles and two NCAA Championship appearances. Ohio had made the NCAA Tournament just twice since 1972 before Smith arrived at OU.

“Rob Smith provided outstanding leadership for the Ohio baseball program throughout his tenure,” athletic director Julie Cromer said. “He raised the bar for Ohio baseball and led us through many great moments, including two MAC titles. He will be remembered not only for his work on the field, but also for his positive influence on the lives of our student-athletes. We are incredibly grateful for his contributions to Ohio University and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Associate head coach Craig Moore will assume interim head coaching duties for the rest of the season. Moore will enter his ninth season at Ohio and served on Smith’s staff for his entire tenure at OU.