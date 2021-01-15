Ohio State’s Wade elects to turn pro

Ohio State defensive back Shaun Wade plays against Indiana during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Shaun Wade is departing Ohio State for a second time in the past six months, this time likely for good.

On Friday morning, Wade announced on his Instagram account he will enter the NFL draft. Wade had elected to declare for the draft after the Big Ten canceled its football season in August but changed his mind after the league decided to bring football back.

OSU's Shaun Wade announces he is turning pro. #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/kr8ZLxxEkr — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) January 15, 2021

Wade was named a first team All-American in a few postseason lists, but most scouts agree he endured an up-and-down season for Ohio State. The Buckeyes struggled in pass defense all season, finishing the season ranked 122nd out of 127 teams against the pass.

Wade intercepted two passes this season and was the team’s third leading tackler with 35.

Wade changed positions this season to a featured outside cornerback. His draft projections range dramatically, from second round to third day of the draft.

He’s the first OSU underclassman to formally declare for the draft.