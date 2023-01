ATLANTA, Georgia (WCMH) — Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is on the Buckeyes sideline without a helmet in the College Football playoff semifinal between OSU and Georgia.

Harrison took a hard hit in the end zone in the third quarter. A Georgia defender was initially called for targeting but the call was reversed, forcing the Buckeyes to settle for a field goal.

Before the injury, Harrison was having a monster game with five catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns.