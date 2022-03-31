COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State senior guard Jamari Wheeler announced on Twitter Thursday he’s declaring for the NBA Draft.

Wheeler transferred to the Buckeyes after four years at Penn State. The Live Oak, Florida native helped OSU reach the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament and is the second Buckeye to declare for the NBA Draft joining E.J. Liddell.

Wheeler averaged 29.5 minutes per game at OSU and contributed an average of 7.1 points, 2.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals. It remains to be seen if freshman Malaki Branham will declare for the NBA Draft as well or return to Columbus. His decision will likely also affect that of sophomore Meechie Johnson who saw his minutes reduced this season due to Branham’s rise and injuries.