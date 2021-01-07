Ohio State’s CJ Walker will miss Rutgers game, possibly longer with right hand injury

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State point guard CJ Walker will miss the Buckeyes’ road game Saturday against Rutgers due to a torn ligaments in his right hand, according to OSU coach Chris Holtmann.

CJ has battled this hand injury since our first preseason scrimmage and as the pain and discomfort has increased it became clear to him and our medical staff that he needed to rest and rehab in hopes his hand will heal,” Holtmann said. “His leadership and toughness in battling this through 11 games has been really impressive. Obviously he is very important to our team but I’m most disappointed for CJ because I know how much work he put in during the offseason. CJ will closely remain with our team while he rests and rehabs his hand. Chris Holtmann, OSU men’s basketball coach

Walker leads the Buckeyes in minutes played this year (31.5 minutes per game) and averages the xx-most assists per game (4.2) and fourth-most points per game (8.7).

The Buckeyes are off to an 8-3 start and will face the Scarlet Knights at noon Saturday.