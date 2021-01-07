Ohio State women’s basketball game against Rutgers postponed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State women’s basketball game scheduled for Jan. 10 against Rutgers has been postponed due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within the Scarlet Knights’ program.

The decision to postpone was made jointly by the Rutgers University Department of Athletics and its sports medicine staff in consultation with the Ohio State program, and the Big Ten Conference. The schools will work with the Conference office to identify potential rescheduling options later this season.

The health, safety and well-being of the student-athletes, the program’s coaching and support staff, and event personnel are the guiding concerns of all decision making within Rutgers Athletics. The program will resume its game schedule when its medical staff determines it is safe to do so based on protocols established by the Big Ten Conference.

Rutgers statement