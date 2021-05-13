Ohio State will host Oregon at noon on FOX

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, from left, quarterback Justin Fields and linebacker Tuf Borland hold up the trophy after the team’s win against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. Ohio State won 49-28. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State will host Oregon at noon on Sept. 11 on FOX.

Mike Mulvihill, Fox Sports Executive Vice President and head of Strategy and Analytics, announced the time of the kickoff on “The Herd” on Thursday. The game is part of FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff, which will no longer include Urban Meyer who accepted the head coaching job for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Buckeyes were supposed to play at Oregon last year in September before the season was shortened to eight conference games due to the coronavirus.

Ohio State completed Spring practice in April following the Buckeyes’ Spring Game.

Below is Ohio State’s full 2021 schedule: