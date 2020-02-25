Ohio State University expected to sign coach Ryan Day to 3-year extension

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 07: Ryan Day the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches his team practice before the start of the BIG Ten Football Championship game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University football coach Ryan Day is expected to receive a three-year contract extension.

According to a release, the contract extension is pending the approval by the OSU Board of trustees.

The extension will keep him as coach until 2026.

A committee of the board is expected to approve the contract extension Wednesday with a vote on the full board agenda on Thursday.

Day will make $5.375 million from Feb. 1, 2020 through Jan. 31, 2021, plus the University will make an employer contribution of $1 million to his retirement continuation plan on Dec. 31, 2020. He will receive his current salary through June 30, 2020. Beginning July 1, 2020, Day will be paid at an annualized rate of $6.0 million per year through January 31, 2021.

Day’s compensation for the 2021 season will be $6.5 million and his total compensation for the 2022 season will be $7.6 million.

“Ryan Day’s management of this football program, from mentoring and leading our student-athletes in their academic pursuits and off-field endeavors to coaching them on the playing field, has been exceptional,” Senior Vice President and Wolfe Foundation Endowed Athletics Director Gene Smith said. “I am appreciative of his work. And I want to thank President Michael V. Drake for his leadership and the Board of Trustees for its work with this extension.”

Increases to his compensation package after Feb. 1, 2023 will be determined by the director of athletics and approved by the Board of Trustees. The Ohio State Department of Athletics is completely self-supporting; it receives no university funds, tax dollars or student fees.

Day guided the Buckeyes to a 13-1 season in 2019, his initial season as a head coach. His team won 13 consecutive games by an average of over 36 points per game while ranking in the Top 5 of 12 major NCAA statistical categories.

Ohio State went 9-0 in the Big Ten Conference and Day became the first Ohio State coach in 40 years – since 1979 – to be named Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year with the media voters honoring him with their Dave McClain coach of the year award.