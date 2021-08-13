Ohio State tight end room transformed by Scott, Stover position changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The players in Ohio State’s tight ends room have transformed the position into a whole other element.

Jeremy Ruckert returns for a senior year with a chance to show why he’s one of the best tight ends in the country. But the rest of the group is almost entirely new after position changes by Cade Stover and Gee Scott Jr.

Scott moved from receiver to tight end after five-time NFL Pro Bowler Richard Sherman brought the idea to Scott’s dad, Gee Scott Sr., who then talked about it with his son.

“It took a couple nights of thinking. I actually brought it to the staff, to the coaches and I don’t know if they took it very seriously in the very beginning,” Scott said. “I saw an opportunity for myself and somewhere where I can grow and I think my ceiling as a tight end is a lot higher than my ceiling as a receiver.”

Offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson embraced the idea, even though Scott is a little undersized for a typical tight end.

“Gee right now is a little light; you know, pushing upper 220s, 230, but he plays strong,” Wilson said. “If we put a bench out here and started benching, he may be the strongest tight end we’ve got.”

Wilson saw tight end potential in another Buckeye, Cade Stover, who was originally recruited to play defense. Stover began his Ohio State career as a linebacker and moved to defensive end briefly before leaving defense entirely to become a tight end.

“We all have a bunch of different backgrounds. I mean, we all come from different positions, and a lot of that helps, but it’s also a big learning curve,” Stover said.

Wilson said he always saw Stover as a tight end despite the fact that the Lexington, Kentucky, native never took a snap at the position before coming to OSU.

“You know Cade was a tailback guy,” Wilson said, referring to Stover’s high school career. “They wouldn’t even let me talk to Cade when he was coming out. They wanted him to play defense, and I’m like, man, his body says tight end to me, and that worked out good.”

Ruckert will continue to be the Buckeyes’ No. 1 tight end and top blocker after a solid 2020 season.

“After making the decision to come back, I feel like the thing that really hit me is that this is my last chance to go through these offseason programs, this fall camp, and just focusing on making it count,” Ruckert said. “I think my mindset of going through everyday like it’s my last because it actually is, is what’s helping me out this year.”

But Ruckert won’t be the only tight end Ohio State relies upon. OSU frequently uses 12 personnel, which refers to a type of offense that uses one running back and two tight ends. Last season, the top two tight ends were Ruckert and Luke Farrell, who was drafted by the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

Stover and Scott will have a chance to fill the void left by Farrell, and although learning a new position takes time, Wilson believes both players are more than capable of making the change.

“Gee hadn’t done a lot of blocking or Cade [either] having played running back, but they played a lot of ball, so they understand concepts and they understand defense,” Wilson said. “It’s one of the hardest positions to develop but our guys embrace it and there are going to be some good players in that group.”