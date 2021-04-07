Ohio State signee Malaki Branham named 2021 Ohio Mr. Basketball

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary senior and soon-to-be Ohio State Buckeye Malaki Branham was named 2021 Mr. Ohio Basketball by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Branham led the Irish to their ninth state championship by pouring in 37 points against St. Francis DeSales in the Division II state title game.

Here's something that will cheer up Ohio State fans. St. Vincent-St. Mary senior and soon to be Buckeye Malaki Branham dropped 37 points in the DII state championship leading the Irish to an OHSAA record 9th state title.@MalakiBranham @stvmirish @OhioStateHoops pic.twitter.com/KJBY4bX1UN — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) March 21, 2021

Branham averaged 21.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals this past season.

The Irish now own the record for most times winning Mr. Ohio Basketball. St. Vincent-St. Mary’s most notable alum, LeBron James, won the award in 2001, 2002 and 2003.