COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State running back Evan Pryor is expected to miss the 2022 season after suffering a knee injury Monday, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Pryor, a sophomore, was third on OSU’s depth chart but was expected to get playing time after an impressive spring camp. He continued to make strides in fall camp before sustaining the injury.

Pryor redshirted the 2021 season after playing four games and would be eligible for a medical redshirt in 2022.

The Buckeyes now have three running backs on scholarship this season: TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams and Dallan Hayden.