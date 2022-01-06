COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State women’s basketball team dominated Illinois 90-69 behind a career-high 32 points from Taylor Mikesell.

OSU started slow and didn’t score a two-point basket until the 8:11 mark of the second quarter but Mikesell kept OSU in the game with four three pointers in the first 13 minutes and another four in the second half.

Mikesell tied her career high with eight triples, which is the ninth time in program history a Buckeye has made at least eight long-range shots.

Mikesell became the first Buckeye since Kelsey Mitchell in 2018 (March 3-4) to score at least 25 points in back-to-back games after scoring 25 at Michigan on New Year’s Eve.

Rikki Harris and Tanya Beacham poured in 15 points apiece as the Buckeyes shot 48.6% from the field and made 13 shots from behind the arc. Harris’ 15 points marks a career high with 12 of those points coming from three pointers.

The Buckeyes have won three of their last four games. OSU returns to action Sunday to face Northwestern on the road at 3:00 p.m.