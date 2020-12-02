Ohio State remains at No. 4 in latest College Football Playoff ranking

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 7: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up before a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes remained at the No. 4 spot in the latest College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday evening. The Buckeyes were also ranked 4th last week in the first CFP ranking of the 2020 season.

The top 4 teams at the end of the season get to play in the College Football Playoff. The CFP semifinals begin one month from Tuesday on Jan. 1. The semifinal games will be the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl.

College Football Playoff Top 4

Alabama Notre Dame Clemson Ohio State

The Buckeyes stayed at No. 4 despite OSU cancelling its road game against Illinois last week — the second time this season the Buckeyes have not played a scheduled game.

Ohio State resumed activities Tuesday and is preparing for its game Saturday at Michigan State. But the Buckeyes will play without Ryan Day on the sideline after OSU’s coach tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

If Ohio State misses either of its last two games against Michigan State or Michigan, the Buckeyes (4-0) will not be eligible to play in the Big Ten Championship because teams in the conference must play six regular season games to qualify for the title game in Indianapolis.

So far, Wisconsin is the only team ineligible for the Big Ten Championship since the Badgers have already missed three games this season.

But Ohio State is still eligible for the playoff even if it doesn’t play in the Big Ten Championship.