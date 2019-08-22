Ohio State releases football schedules through 2023 season

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State released its scheduled for the 2020 through 2023 seasons Thursday.
Major non-conference opponents over the next four years include Oregon (2020-21) and Notre Dame (2022-23).
Ohio State and Arkansas State, from the Sun Belt Conference, will be meeting for the first time on the gridiron Sept. 10, 2022, at Ohio Stadium. The Red Wolves, from Jonesboro, Ark., are coached by Blake Anderson. The game will be the middle of three consecutive home games to open the 2022 season after the season opener vs. Notre Dame and one week before a game against Toledo.
The 2023 season will open with a road game in Indiana followed by a home game against San Jose State.
2019 Ohio State Schedule
- All times EDT
- Aug. 31 – Florida Atlantic – Noon on FOX (Faculty & Staff and Alumni Band game)
- Sept. 7 – Cincinnati – Noon on ABC (Hall of Fame game)
- Sept. 14 – at Indiana – Noon on FOX
- Sept. 21 – Miami (Ohio) – (Scarlet & Gray and Buckeyes Care game)
- Sept. 28 – at Nebraska
- Oct. 5 – Michigan State – 7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN (Homecoming game)
- Oct. 12 – Off
- Oct. 18 – at Northwestern – 8:30 p.m. on FS1
- Oct. 26 – Wisconsin – (Buckeye Club game)
- Nov. 2 – Off
- Nov. 9 – Maryland (Military Appreciation game)
- Nov. 16 – at Rutgers
- Nov. 23 – Penn State (Senior Day)
- Nov. 30 – at Michigan – Noon on FOX
- Dec. 7 – Big Ten Championship Game
Future Schedules
2020 Schedule
- Sept. 5 – Bowling Green
- Sept. 12 – at Oregon
- Sept. 19 – Buffalo
- Sept. 26 – Rutgers
- Oct. 3 – Off
- Oct. 10 – Iowa
- Oct. 17 – at Michigan State
- Oct. 24 – at Penn State
- Oct. 31 – Nebraska
- Nov. 7 – Indiana
- Nov. 14 – at Maryland
- Nov. 21 – at Illinois
- Nov. 28 – Michigan
- Dec. 5 – Big Ten Championship Game
2021 Schedule
- Sept. 4 – at Minnesota
- Sept. 11 – Oregon
- Sept. 18 – Tulsa
- Sept. 25 – Akron
- Oct. 2 – at Nebraska
- Oct. 9 – Purdue
- Oct. 16 – Off
- Oct. 23 – at Rutgers
- Oct. 30 – Michigan State
- Nov. 6 – at Indiana
- Nov. 13 – Maryland
- Nov. 20 – Penn State
- Nov. 27 – at Michigan
- Dec. 4 – Big Ten Championship Game
2022 Schedule
- Sept. 3 – Notre Dame
- Sept. 10 – Arkansas State
- Sept. 17 – Toledo
- Sept. 24 – at Michigan State
- Oct. 1 – at Penn State
- Oct. 8 – Rutgers
- Oct. 15 – Iowa
- Oct. 22 – Off
- Oct. 29 – Indiana
- Nov. 5 – at Northwestern
- Nov. 12 – Wisconsin
- Nov. 19 – at Maryland
- Nov. 26 – Michigan
- Dec. 3 – Big Ten Championship Game
2023 Schedule
- Sept. 2 – at Indiana
- Sept. 9 – San Jose State
- Sept. 16 – Western Kentucky
- Sept. 23 – at Notre Dame
- Sept. 30 – Off
- Oct. 7 – Maryland
- Oct. 14 – at Purdue
- Oct. 21 – Penn State
- Oct. 28 – at Wisconsin
- Nov. 4 – at Rutgers
- Nov. 11 – Michigan State
- Nov. 18 – Minnesota
- Nov. 25 – at Michigan
- Dec. 2 – Big Ten Championship Game