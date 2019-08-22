Ohio State releases football schedules through 2023 season

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State released its scheduled for the 2020 through 2023 seasons Thursday.

Major non-conference opponents over the next four years include Oregon (2020-21) and Notre Dame (2022-23).

Ohio State and Arkansas State, from the Sun Belt Conference, will be meeting for the first time on the gridiron Sept. 10, 2022, at Ohio Stadium. The Red Wolves, from Jonesboro, Ark., are coached by Blake Anderson. The game will be the middle of three consecutive home games to open the 2022 season after the season opener vs. Notre Dame and one week before a game against Toledo.

The 2023 season will open with a road game in Indiana followed by a home game against San Jose State.

2019 Ohio State Schedule

All times EDT

Aug. 31 – Florida Atlantic – Noon on FOX (Faculty & Staff and Alumni Band game)

(Faculty & Staff and Alumni Band game) Sept. 7 – Cincinnati – Noon on ABC (Hall of Fame game)

(Hall of Fame game) Sept. 14 – at Indiana – Noon on FOX

Sept. 21 – Miami (Ohio) – (Scarlet & Gray and Buckeyes Care game)

Sept. 28 – at Nebraska

Oct. 5 – Michigan State – 7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN (Homecoming game)

(Homecoming game) Oct. 12 – Off

Oct. 18 – at Northwestern – 8:30 p.m. on FS1

Oct. 26 – Wisconsin – (Buckeye Club game)

Nov. 2 – Off

Nov. 9 – Maryland (Military Appreciation game)

Nov. 16 – at Rutgers

Nov. 23 – Penn State (Senior Day)

Nov. 30 – at Michigan – Noon on FOX

Dec. 7 – Big Ten Championship Game

Future Schedules

2020 Schedule

Sept. 5 – Bowling Green

Sept. 12 – at Oregon

Sept. 19 – Buffalo

Sept. 26 – Rutgers

Oct. 3 – Off

Oct. 10 – Iowa

Oct. 17 – at Michigan State

Oct. 24 – at Penn State

Oct. 31 – Nebraska

Nov. 7 – Indiana

Nov. 14 – at Maryland

Nov. 21 – at Illinois

Nov. 28 – Michigan

Dec. 5 – Big Ten Championship Game

2021 Schedule

Sept. 4 – at Minnesota

Sept. 11 – Oregon

Sept. 18 – Tulsa

Sept. 25 – Akron

Oct. 2 – at Nebraska

Oct. 9 – Purdue

Oct. 16 – Off

Oct. 23 – at Rutgers

Oct. 30 – Michigan State

Nov. 6 – at Indiana

Nov. 13 – Maryland

Nov. 20 – Penn State

Nov. 27 – at Michigan

Dec. 4 – Big Ten Championship Game

2022 Schedule

Sept. 3 – Notre Dame

Sept. 10 – Arkansas State

Sept. 17 – Toledo

Sept. 24 – at Michigan State

Oct. 1 – at Penn State

Oct. 8 – Rutgers

Oct. 15 – Iowa

Oct. 22 – Off

Oct. 29 – Indiana

Nov. 5 – at Northwestern

Nov. 12 – Wisconsin

Nov. 19 – at Maryland

Nov. 26 – Michigan

Dec. 3 – Big Ten Championship Game

2023 Schedule