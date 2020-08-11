Ohio State recruiting in danger as Big Ten ponders playing 2020 season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State has suffered a rare recruiting setback, just as the school and the Big Ten Conference continue discussions about the safety of football this fall and whether the school and league should move forward with playing.

On Tuesday, 4-star rated defensive end Tunmise Adeleye from Texas announced on his social media accounts he is de-committing from Ohio State. He says he wants to re-open his recruitment.

Adeleye now plays for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He did not say whether the current debate over playing football had any impact on his de-commitment.

NBC4 Buckeye Analyst Coach Bill Conley said Monday one of the biggest challenges Ohio State and other Big Ten schools will face is in recruiting, especially against leagues like the SEC and the ACC which appear more likely to move forward with football this fall. Conley says the damage to programs, purely from a recruiting and competitive standpoint, could be significant if they do not play this season while other leagues do.

Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class remains the top-ranked class in the nation with 18 players committed at the moment.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Big Ten had made no formal announcement about its football plans. League Presidents were scheduled to meet Tuesday morning, per multiple media reports. Conference leaders continue to talk across the five major conferences as health officials debate the merits and risks of college football.