Ohio State ranked No. 4 in USA Today Coaches Poll

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State came in at No. 4 in the first USA Today Coaches Poll for the 2021 college football season. Alabama ranked No. 1 after receiving 63 of the 65 possible first-place votes. Oklahoma and Clemson snagged the 2nd and 3rd place spots, respectively.

No. 10 ranked Cincinnati received its highest preseason ranking since USA Today started administering the coaches poll in 1991. Iowa State also got its highest ranking with the Cyclones coming in at No. 8.

The Associated Press Top 25 will be released on Aug. 16.

Here’s a full breakdown of the Coaches Poll Top 25: