Ohio State men’s basketball game versus Penn State postponed due to COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s men’s basketball game Wednesday against Penn State has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Nittany Lions’ program.

The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance. Therefore, as part of the protocols established by the Big Ten Conference and Penn State Athletics medical staff, and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been put into isolation. In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been exposed, even if asymptomatic.

Penn State statement

A date to reschedule this game has not been set yet.

Ohio State will begin preparations for its road game Saturday against Rutgers.

