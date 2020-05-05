Ohio State men’s basketball finalizes 2020-21 non-conference schedule

BLOOMINGTON, IN – JANUARY 11: Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Ohio State Buckeyes and CJ Walker #13 of the Ohio State Buckeyes are seen during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall on January 11, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The 2020-21 Ohio State men’s basketball non-conference schedule has been finalized. The Buckeyes’ season starts Nov. 11 at Value City Arena against Oakland University. The Buckeyes are 2-0 in the series, last facing the Golden Grizzlies Dec. 23, 2010, a 92-63 win for the Buckeyes.

Greg Paulus, an assistant coach with the Buckeyes from 2014-17 after a two-year stint as the Ohio State video coordinator (2012-13), will bring his Niagara Purple Eagles to Columbus Nov. 15. He took over the Niagara program just prior to last season.

Akron, led by former Ohio State assistant John Groce, will travel to Columbus Nov. 19. Ohio State is 7-1 all-time in the series, last facing Akron at Value City Arena March 15, 2016 in the National Invitation Tournament in a 72-63 overtime victory for the Buckeyes.

Groce and Chris Holtmann, head coach of the Buckeyes, both attended Taylor University. Holtmann spent two years as an assistant on Groce’s staff at Ohio University from 2009 to 2010.

The Buckeyes will participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas Nov. 25-27. The schedule for that event is not set. Ohio State will play three games during the 2020 Thanksgiving Holiday. The field includes Creighton, Duke, Memphis, Texas A&M, West Virginia, Wichita State, Utah and the Buckeyes.

The annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge will again take place in early December. The matchups have not been set.

The Buckeyes begin Big Ten Conference play in early December with two league games around a Dec. 9 home game vs. Towson University. The league schedule has not been announced. This will be the 109th season of Big Ten Conference play for the Buckeyes.

The CBSSports Classic will pit the Buckeyes against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Dec. 19. Ohio State defeated UNC a year ago in the 2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge in Chapel Hill. The location of the 2020 CBSSports Classic has not been finalized.

Morehead State then travels to Value City Arena for a Dec. 22 game before the final game of the non-conference schedule Dec. 30 vs. Alabama A&M.

Times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

November

5-Thurs. Exhibition

11-Wed. Oakland

15-Sun. Niagara

19-Thurs. Akron

25-27-Wed.-Fri. Battle for Atlantis, Paradise Island, The Bahamas

December

9-Wed. Towson

19-Sat. North Carolina (location TBA)

22-Tues. Morehead State

30-Wed. Alabama A&M

March

10-14 Big Ten Tournament (Chicago, Illinois)