Ohio State legend Ted Ginn Jr. retires from NFL after 14-year career

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State standout Ted Jr. is retiring from the NFL after a 14-year career with six different teams.

Ginn was one of the most exhilarating players in OSU history, especially on special teams where he amassed more than 2,000 yards as a returner and still holds school records for career punt return touchdowns (six) and single-season punt return touchdowns (four).

Ginn was just as talented as a wide receiver pulling in 135 catches for 1,943 yards and 15 touchdowns along with 28 carries for 213 yards and three touchdowns during his three-year career from 2004 to 2006.

Ginn was drafted ninth overall in the 2007 NFL Draft by the Dolphins. He played three seasons for the Dolphins followed by another three with the San Francisco 49ers. Ginn played for the Carolina Panthers in 2013 and spent one season with the Arizona Cardinals in 2014 before returning to Carolina for two more seasons. Ginn finished his career with three seasons in New Orleans and one in Chicago.

Ginn caught 412 total passes for 5,742 yards and 33 touchdowns in the NFL.