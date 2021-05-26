Ohio State launches ‘The Platform’ to help athletes capitalize on name, image and likeness

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Department of Athletics has launched “The Platform” to provide student-athletes with education and resource opportunities to capitalize on their name, image and likeness. OSU selected Opendorse to run the program.

This move comes one day after State Senator Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) introduced NIL legislation alongside OSU athletic director Gene Smith. If the bill is passed, it will go into effect July 1.

The Opendorse program will be administered through the Eugene D. Smith Leadership Institute.

“The Program” includes live consultation sessions with industry leaders and provides on-demand access to the NIL masterclass, a video series featuring experts on brand building, monetization and financial literacy from leading brands including Instagram, Twitter, the Players’ Tribune and Overtime.

Every Ohio State student-athlete will participate in five educational sessions in June.

Any student-athlete in Ohio must inform their college or university of their intent to enter into an NIL contract at least 15 days in advance.

The NIL bill introduced in Ohio prevents any college, university or intercollegiate athletic association from preventing a student from participating in athletics as a result of compensation they receive for their NIL.

Student athletes will be allowed to obtain professional representation or enter into contracts for endorsements.