COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State men’s hockey games at Wisconsin, scheduled for this Friday and Saturday in Madison, Wisconsin will not be played. The decision was made by University of Wisconsin medical officials because of COVID-19 within the Badger program.

Those who have purchased tickets to this weekend’s series will receive additional information via e-mail from Wisconsin.

Information regarding how these games will be handled in relation to the Big Ten Conference’s 2021-22 Forfeiture Policy will be announced in the coming days.

The No. 17 Buckeyes are next scheduled to play Jan. 14-15, when they host No. 13 Notre Dame in Value City Arena in the Schottenstein Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. for game one and 8 p.m. for game two. Both games will be on Ohio State Radio, with game one streamed through B1G+ and game two televised by BTN and on the Fox Sports app. Ticket information