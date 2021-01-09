Ohio State handles No. 15 Rutgers 79-68 to complete season sweep

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey (WCMH) — For a second time this season, Ohio State beat a top-15 ranked Rutgers team. The Buckeyes went on the road Saturday afternoon and handled the Scarlet Knights 79-68.

The game was never in question for the Buckeyes who led by as many 21 points two different times in the second half. Ohio State created its first double-digit lead by ending the first half on a 22-4 scoring run leading 42-30 at the half.

The Buckeyes played without point guard CJ Walker who is dealing with a right hand injury. There is no timetable for his return. Meechie Johnson Jr., a should-be high school senior who reclassified in December, played in his first collegiate game filling in for the injured Walker.

Meechie Johnson Jr. just checked in for @OhioStateHoops.



The should-be senior in high school reclassified in December, and hasn't played in a while due to knee surgery. pic.twitter.com/h73C8Pgmpn — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) January 9, 2021

As a team, Ohio State shot better than 50 percent from the field, better than 40 percent from three-point range and outrebounded Rutgers 38-27.

Duane Washington Jr. led the Buckeyes with 17 points, including four three-pointers while E.J. Liddell added 15 points and three blocks.

How about this Duane Washington (@dwizthekid4) 3⃣? 👀 @OhioStateHoops is rolling, and leads No. 15 @RutgersMBB, 42-30, at the half. pic.twitter.com/BZYbboKjxM — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 9, 2021

True freshman Zed Key provided a strong presence on defense and is emerging as a regular coming off the bench.

Ohio State returns to action Wednesday when it hosts Northwestern at 7:00 p.m.