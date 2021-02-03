Ohio State guard Jimmy Sotos to have shoulder surgery, will miss rest of the season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State guard Jimmy Sotos will have shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season, according to OSU coach Chris Holtmann.

Holtmann made the announcement during Wednesday’s press conference ahead of the No. 7 Buckeyes’ top-10 showdown against No. 8 Iowa at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Sotos transferred to Ohio State from Bucknell after the 2019-20 season. He played in 12 games this season averaging 9.6 minutes per game.

The senior from Elk Grove Village, Illinois played his most minutes in a 79-68 road win over Rutgers on Jan. 9. But that was his last game after suffering the right shoulder injury. The picture below shows moments before Sotos and Rutgers’ Paul Mulcahy collided while diving for a loose ball, which resulted in what would prove to be Sotos’ season-ending injury.