COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State men’s basketball freshman Brice Sensabaugh has declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

Sensabaugh announced his decision Saturday on Twitter. The Orlando, Florida native led the Buckeyes with 16.3 points per game. He hopes to become the second OSU freshman in as many years to be selected after Malaki Branham was taken in the first round of last year’s NBA Draft.

Sensabaugh missed OSU’s final two games of the season after suffering a knee injury during the Big Ten tournament.

Sensabaugh was the Buckeyes only reliable scorer for most of the season, but had to learn to adjust to the double teams thrown his way about halfway through the season. OSU coach Chris Holtmann noted how well Sensabaugh handled the adversity in mid-to-late February after a string of down games during OSU’s lengthy losing streaks.