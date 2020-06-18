Ohio State football schedules home and home series with Alabama

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JANUARY 01: Head coach Urban Meyer and the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate with the trophy after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 42 to 35. […]

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – College football heavyweights Ohio State and Alabama have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the first time with games set for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

The Crimson Tide will play its first game in Ohio Stadium Sept. 18, 2027, while the Buckeyes will return the invitation in 2028 by traveling to Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Bryant-Denny Stadium for a game on Sept. 9 of that year.

The two teams last played in the 2014 College Football Playoff semifinals at the Sugar Bowl when the Buckeyes beat the Tide on OSU’s way to a national championship.

Ohio State now has six nationally significant home-and-home series scheduled with Power 5 teams in the next 12 years versus Oregon, Notre Dame, Washington, Texas, Alabama and Georgia.

Upcoming Power 5 Series

2020 – at Oregon

2021 – Oregon

2022 – Notre Dame

2023 – at Notre Dame

2024 – at Washington

2025 – at Texas

2025 – Washington

2026 – Texas

2027 – Alabama

2028 – at Alabama

2030 – at Georgia

2031 – Georgia

“We’d like to thank University of Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne and Senior Deputy Director of Athletics Finus Gaston, who worked so hard with us to get this series scheduled,” said Diana Sabau, Ohio State Deputy Director of Athletics. “Building a non-conference schedule with tradition-rich programs is important to the competitive excellence of our program and the department, and it is great for our fans. We are excited for both schools and pleased to be able to share in this announcement today with the University of Alabama.”

The two programs have been at the top historically as well as in the College Football Playoff era, with eight combined CFP playoff appearances, three national championships – Ohio State won the inaugural CFP championship in 2014 while Alabama won in 2015 and 2017 – and the best records over the last 100 games with Ohio State at 91-9 and Alabama tied with Clemson at 90-10.

Ohio State and Alabama have played four times previously, all at neutral sites, with Alabama leading the series, 3-1:

§ At the 1978 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Bear Bryant’s Crimson Tide defeated the last of Woody Hayes’ 13 Big Ten championship squads, 35-6;

§ Alabama defeated Ohio State, 16-10, at the New Jersey Meadowlands in the 1986 Kickoff Classic;

§ Alabama won the 1995 Florida Citrus Bowl game in Orlando, 24-17; and

§ Ohio State won the aforementioned CFP semifinal game in New Orleans, 42-35, to advance to the CFP title game, a 42-20 victory over Oregon at AT&T Stadium in North Texas.

When Ohio State and Alabama meet in 2027 in Columbus, the game will represent the first Southeastern Conference opponent in the regular season for Ohio State in 39 years, or since LSU and Ohio State played a home-and-home series in 1987 and 1988. The teams played at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 24, 1988, a 36-33 Ohio State victory in the last Ohio Stadium game featuring an SEC school.