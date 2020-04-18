Ohio State Football releases uplifting video encouraging fans to stay together

Ohio State’s Baron Browning (5), Chase Young (2), linebackers coach Al Washington and head coach Ryan Day celebrate after a 56-27 win against Michigan after an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — No one knows if there will college football next season, including Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day and Athletic Director Gene Smith.

During all the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, Ohio State Football Twitter account released an uplifting video encouraging fans to stay inside and stay together.

Wherever you are, know that we’ll all be back together in the same place when the time is right.



Stay safe. Stay positive.#InThisTogetherOhio #TogetherAsBuckeyes #GoBucks



📖 @DrSeuss

🗣 @DMoSpeaks pic.twitter.com/2EuWcCyMay — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 17, 2020

“The first concern is public health and the student athletes’ health and well-being,” Day said Wednesday during a teleconference. “Hopefully, as we come out of this thing, we pass the test because that’s what’s being challenged to our team, that this is a test. Get yourself better during this time.”

if we don’t have fans in the stands, that means that we’ve determined it’s not safe for them. So why would it be safe for the players?” Smith asked. “There’s doctors out there that are guiding us in the space … we better listen to them. I know I will.”

According to Smith, OSU makes between $5-$7 million per home game. With seven home games planned, that equals $35-$49 million in department income.