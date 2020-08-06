Ohio State football begins fall camp

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State kicked off its fall football camp Thursday for a season that will now begin on the road at Illinois on Thursday, Sept. 3. The Buckeyes full schedule was released Wednesday by the Big Ten Conference.

OSU has changed just about every way they do their work at the Woody Hayes Center, including tents for outdoor meetings, practice with two smaller groups on the field and no hotel for the team with players staying at their own apartments and dorm rooms.

Ohio State Dept. of Athletics

Ohio State Dept. of Athletics

Ohio State Dept. of Athletics

Ohio State Dept. of Athletics

Ohio State Dept. of Athletics

Ohio State Dept. of Athletics

Ohio State Dept. of Athletics

Ohio State Dept. of Athletics

Ohio State Dept. of Athletics

Ohio State Dept. of Athletics

“Just keep working hard over the next couple weeks and as we start to approach September 3, we’ll get ready for Illinois and then keep building one week after another,” head coach Ryan Day said. “But nothing is normal this year, and so this won’t be either and that’s okay. We are willing to adjust and do whatever it takes to get it done.”

Fall camp starting coincided with the first major preseason poll being released. The Coaches Top 25 Poll shows the No. 2 Buckeyes behind Clemson at the top with Alabama, Georgia and LSU rounding out the top 5. Both the SEC and Big Ten have six teams each ranked in the preseason poll. Penn State is ranked No. 7 while Michigan is ranked No. 15.