COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State football team has announced changes and updates to its schedule for the 2024 and 2029 seasons.

The Buckeyes have added a home game against Marshall on Sept. 21, 2024 and moved their home game against Western Michigan to Sept. 7, 2024.

OSU also added two home games in 2029 against Nevada and Charlotte.

Ohio State 2024 schedule so far

Ohio State vs. Southern Miss Aug. 31

Ohio State vs. Western Michigan Sept. 7

Ohio State vs. Marshall Sept. 21

The Big Ten Conference will announce the 2024 football schedule this fall.

Ohio State and Marshall have met twice previously on the gridiron. Ohio State needed a Mike Nugent 55-yard field goal as time expired to win in 2004. The Buckeyes also beat the Thundering Herd 45-7 in 2010.

The Buckeyes and Broncos of Western Michigan have played once, a 38-12 Ohio State win at Ohio Stadium in the 2015 season.

The games against Nevada and Charlotte will represent first-time opponents for Ohio State football.