Ohio State Football announces kickoff time for game against Nebraska

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Buckeyes will have their first night game of the season when they travel to Nebraska on September 28.
Ohio State announced that Ohio State’s football game against the Cornhuskers will kick off at 7:30 p.m. (eastern) in Lincoln, Nebraska. The game will be televised on ABC.
Here’s a look at the schedule as it stands for the rest of the season:
- September 21 – Miami (Ohio) – 3:30 – Big Ten Network
- September 28 – at Nebraska – 7:30 p.m. – ABC
- October 5 – Michigan State – 7:30 p.m. – ABC/ESPN
- October 12 – BYE
- October 18 (Friday) – at Northwestern – 8:30 p.m. – FS1
- October 26 – Wisconsin – TBD – TBD
- November 2 – BYE
- November 16 – at Rutgers – TBD – TBD
- November 23 – Penn State – TBD – TBD
- November 30 – at Michigan – NOON – FOX
The Buckeyes are off to a 3-0 start to the season, defeating Florida Atlantic, Cincinnati and Indiana.