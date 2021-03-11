Ohio State faces Minnesota in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals at 2 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — No. 5 Ohio State begins the Big Ten Tournament by taking on No. 12 Minnesota at 2 p.m. Thursday. The Buckeyes ended the regular season with a four-game losing streak.

Just three weeks ago, the Buckeyes were coming off their seventh straight win and were thought to be a favorite for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But OSU is now ranked No. 9 in the country, which would make them a three seed in the Big Dance. If the Buckeyes play well in the Big Ten Tournament, they could jump to a two seed help their chances of making a Final Four for the first time since 2012.

Ohio State’s quarterfinal opponent, Minnesota, only played the Buckeyes once during the regular season. The Gophers hammered OSU 77-60, which was Ohio State’s largest margin of defeat this season. But that game came all the way back on Jan. 3 and both teams are unquestionably different three months later, especially the Buckeyes.

After that loss, Ohio State won 10 of its next 11 games and positioned itself as a top contender for the NCAA title. The Buckeyes still have that capability, but they’ve shown chinks in the armor with losses to Michigan, Michigan State, Iowa and Illinois to end the regular season. In fairness to OSU, three of those four teams are ranked top five in the nation.

“They’ve put themselves in a couple really good positions to win [those] games,” OSU coach Chris Holtmann said. “You don’t do that without playing well. I don’t look at this stretch and say, ‘Wow, we’ve had four games where we’ve played really, really poorly.’ That’s not been the case.”

Holtmann held his press conference prior to the Gophers’ round one win over Northwestern on Wednesday, so he did not speak specifically about matching up against Minnesota.

Minnesota slid backward after its win over the Buckeyes, with the Gophers losing five of their next six games. Minnesota then came away with wins over Nebraska and Purdue, but stumbled again losing seven games in a row to end the regular season.

“Minnesota was a team that was playing incredibly well and then had some injuries, has just struggled, so now they’re fighting for that automatic bid,” Holtmann said. “Any team involved come tournament time has a lot on the line.”