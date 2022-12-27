ATLANTA (WCMH) — Ohio State finds itself in an unfamiliar place going into its Peach Bowl game against Georgia on December 31.

“I always thought it was Ohio against the world, even before this game,” OSU receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. said during a press conference Tuesday.

Harrison was referring to the Buckeyes being 6.5-point underdog to the Bulldogs. It’s the first time this season in 13 games Ohio State is not favored to win.

“I’m glad we can play them in Atlanta in their kind of home arena,” Harrison added. “I always like being the villain and underdog going into the game.”

The last time Ohio State entered the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 seed was 2014 when the Buckeyes won the national championship.

“You can look at the rankings and see that we’re No. 4 and look in the past and see what the past No. 4 Ohio State team did,” OSU receiver Emeka Egbuka said. “I can’t speak for everyone, but for me personally, I don’t feel like underdogs.”

The reason Ohio State isn’t the favorite is simple: The Buckeyes lost to a physically superior Michigan team at home by 22 points. Georgia is just as tough, if not more so, than the Wolverines with the most daunting defensive line in football and a well-balanced offense.

“I do feel like they are counting us out. That’s fine. We’ve been counted out plenty of

times,” OSU quarterback C.J. Stroud said. “This isn’t new. I think this is the path that God wanted us on and I’m just rocking with that. If that means we’re the underdog, I’m cool with it. It’s time to mask up and go play football.”