Ohio State edges Minnesota 79-75 in Big Ten Tournament second round

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes began Big Ten Tournament play by beating Minnesota 79-75 in the second round Thursday afternoon.

No. 9 OSU snapped its four-game losing streak and moves on to face No. 20 Purdue at 2 p.m. on Friday.

The Gophers got within four points with 7:34 left in the game, but OSU went on a 17-7 run during the next five minutes to pull away from the Gophers.

Minnesota missed a staggering 23 three pointers while Ohio State outscored the Gophers by 16 points in the paint.

Minnesota played without Liam Robbins who scored 27 points in the Gophers’ 77-60 win over the Buckeyes on Jan. 3. Since that loss, Ohio State went 10-5 while Minnesota went 2-11.

Ohio State lost to Purdue twice in the regular season and did not score more than 65 points in either game despite being the fourth-most efficient offense in the entire country.