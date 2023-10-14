WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana (WCMH) — No. 3 Ohio State is down to its fourth-string running back against Purdue. The Buckeyes lead the Boilermakers 20-0 at halftime.

Starting running back TreVeyon Henderson and third-string running back Miyan Williams were both unavailable before the game began. Chip Trayanum started the game strong for the Buckeyes, but he was shaken up late in the first quarter and has not returned to the game. Trayanum ran into several Purdue defenders, got up slowly and then stumbled going back to the Ohio State bench.

Sophomore Dallan Hayden is now in at running back for the Buckeyes who have rushed for an impressive 136 yards despite the injuries, with Hayden accounting for 43 of those yards. This is Hayden’s first time recording a carry since OSU’s College Football Playoff loss to Georgia.

Backup quarterback Devin Brown has a rushing touchdown and could’ve had two if not for a fumble at the goal line that was recovered by Purdue. Ohio State is also without starting receiver Emeka Egbuka who did not make the trip to West Lafayette after suffering a leg injury against Maryland last week. Xavier Johnson is playing in place of Egbuka. The OSU captain has 39 yards rushing on five carries.