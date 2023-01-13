COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste announced Friday he’s transferring to Notre Dame.

Jean-Baptiste spent five years with the Buckeyes playing a total of 42 games. Jean-Baptiste played in 10 of OSU’s 13 games last season, totaling 19 tackles, four sacks and one forced fumble.

The Spring Valley, New York native joins former Buckeye Marcus Freeman who went 9-4 in his first season with the Fighting Irish.

Ohio State will face Notre Dame in South Bend on Sept. 23, 2023.