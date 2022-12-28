COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s defenders haven’t forgotten November 26. 42 points given up to their rival at home. Five explosive plays went for 349 yards and all five resulted in a touchdown. OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said the game came down to those five plays.

“It’s explosive plays really. That’s what it came down to . . . something we had been very good at when you look at the season as a whole. Not systematic but too many explosives,” Knowles said. “You have to look those from an individual basis. We deal with those as a defense together because those are the critical factors in winning the game.”

Members of Ohio State’s defense answered questions Wednesday during a Peach Bowl press conference as the Buckeyes prepare for No. 1 ranked Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

“We’ve all been eager to get back o the field and prove everybody wrong and prove ourselves right,” Sawyer said about OSU’s first game since the Michigan loss.

OSU will have its hands full once again. The Bulldogs are No. 8 in the country in total offense, No. 11 in scoring and No. 19 in rushing yards per game. Heisman finalist and quarterback Stetson Bennett leads the unit as UGA tries to repeat as national champions.

“It’s a complete offense. It’s developed like an NFL offense. They have a bunch of tools at their disposal,” Knowles said. “The effort of that players makes a huge difference.”